Aspen Misc.: June 25, 2021

REGATTA ON RUEDI — Sailboats were spread over Ruedi Reservoir when the Aspen Yacht Club played host to the Aspen Open Regatta during the weekend of July 17-18. (Haley Carrere/Special to The Aspen Times)
SIGN OF THE TIMES — An American flag hangs from scaffolding outside of the Wheeler Opera House, which is being renovated, on the Fourth of July, with downtown restaurant Aspen Pie Shop in the foreground. (Michael Marek/Special to The Aspen Times)
PINK SUN OVER GYPSUM COSTCO — A hot-pink sun brought on by the haze from the wildfires rises over Costco Wholesale in Gypsum on July 18. The filter-free photograph was taken from a road near the Eagle County Airport. (Wendi Bellows/Special to The Aspen Times)
HALLOWEEN IN JULY — Smokey haze was the impetus for this stunning Aspen sunset, "a perfect eerie look for a photo taken in a cemetery," noted Kathryn Rabinow, who shot the photo July 11 from the Red Butte Cemetery. (Kathryn Rabinow/Special to The Aspen Times)

