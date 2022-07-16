 Aspen Misc. (July 17, 2022) | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. (July 17, 2022)

Recently hanging out at Ruedi Reservoir with The Aspen Times were Mark and Mary Ann Thompson and Alix Hoch. | Courtesy photo
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 18, Powers Art Center in Carbondale is offering 30-minute craft sessions inspired by the center’s current Andy Warhol exhibit. The drop-in sessions are free and open to the public, Children must be accompanied by an adult. More info at powersartcenter.org and 970-963-4445. | Courtesy photo
Miron Crosby founders Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means (above), along with La Vie Style House founders Lindsey McClain and Jamie Coulter held a stylish picnic-style dinner on the lawn at the Hotel Jerome on July 1. Aspen locals Erica Givens and Rachel Hansen were hostesses for the invitation-only evening event. | Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick
