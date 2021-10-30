Aspen Misc.: Halloween festivities return from pandemic pause

Halloween celebrations are back in Aspen this weekend, and the fall weather is cooperating.

The popular neighborhood North 40 will be open to the public Sunday after being shuttered last year due to public health order restrictions, and the Aspen Rec Center is hosting its inaugural Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Sunday calls for partly sunny skies in Aspen and a high of 57 degrees. For more on what’s happening Sunday around Aspen go to aspentimes.com.