 Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022: Snow, wildlife friends and Colorado Day
Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022: Snow, wildlife friends and Colorado Day

Photo of Alpine Bank executive Mary Ryerson and Terri Caine, Executive Director of Summit54. Summit54 was chosen to receive the Alpine Bank “Colorado Day — Pay it Forward" contest. Alpine Bank held the contest to celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1. Lilianna Seijo won the grand prize and selected Summit54 to receive the check for $1,876, as 1876 was the year that Colorado became a state. Seijo said, “I didn’t hesitate to choose Summit54 because I am an educator and I highly value the importance of Summit54’s educational programs for children in the Roaring Fork Valley."
Courtesy photo
Looks like nature imitating art! We think he’s in love with our sculpture as he does spend a lot of time around it!
Stacey Reed/Courtesy photo
From Karen Keeney: “My ‘friend,’ who comes to sit with me when I am reading on the back porch. A being more beautiful than man. Please don’t kill him on Hwy. 82.”
Karen Keeney/Courtesy photo
The first snowfall of the season on Mount Sopris.
Jerrold S. Parker/Courtesy photo
