 Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022: First responders dinner
Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022: First responders dinner

Aspen Times staff report
The Aspen Elks hosted Aspen’s first responders for dinner at the lodge on Aug. 31. This was the first of what will be an annual recognition dinner that the Elks plan to put on for first responders. A great meal was enjoyed by all along with the shared camaraderie of being with those of other departments. Members of the police, sheriff and fire departments came, along with people from Mountain Rescue, ambulance drivers and crew and 911 personnel. Pictured from left to right: Mountain Rescue President Jordan White; Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor; Aspen Elks Exalted Ruler Bryan Larsen; Aspen Fire Dept. Chief Rick Balentine; and Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.
Courtesy photo
The Aspen Elks hosted Aspen’s first responders for dinner at the lodge on Aug. 31. This was the first of what will be an annual recognition dinner that the Elks plan to put on for first responders. A great meal was enjoyed by all along with the shared camaraderie of being with those of other departments. Members of the police, sheriff and fire departments came, along with people from Mountain Rescue, ambulance drivers and crew and 911 personnel. Seated left to right: AFD chief Rick Balentine, Snowmass Fire Deptartment’s Scott Arthur and his wife, Nel Arthur.
Courtesy photo
