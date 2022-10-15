Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Oct. 16 News News | 3 hrs ago Where's your Aspen Times? The Challenge Aspen marathon team takes a photo in the city of Verbania, Italy, in the Lago Maggiore region, on Oct. 2, 2022. Their Sole Mates marathon team was celebrating a successful race with the Ultra Trail Lago Maggiore (UTLM) race series.Courtesy photo Where’s your Aspen Times? Aspen native Kinsey Weil poses with her parents Kim and Betsy as they were sending her off to Oxford University in Great Britain.Courtesy photo Where’s your Aspen Times? Susan Capiel and Tom Cooper were part of a nine-day bicycling adventure in the Piedmont area of northwestern Italy. There were a total of 15 of them, guided by Food Stories and Travel, and down to the coast the last three days in smaller group of five.Courtesy photo Where’s your Aspen Times? Susan Capiel and Tom Cooper were part of a nine-day bicycling adventure in the Piedmont area of northwestern Italy. There were a total of 15 of them, guided by Food Stories and Travel, and down to the coast the last three days in smaller group of five.Courtesy photo Snowmass Village’s Bill Moriarty hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 11 at The Snowmass Club on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 139 yards out. It came only 38 years after his first hole-in-one!Courtesy of Katharine Orton Bruce Parlette took this photo back on Sunday morning of Jan. 2, 2022, with “amazingly no traffic,” a far cry from Aspen’s recent traffic woes.Bruce Parlette/Courtesy photo News Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Oct. 16 3 hrs ago Tweet All About It: “Fall in Colorado never gets old” 3 hrs ago This week in Aspen history 3 hrs ago In Brief 3 hrs ago Photos: Aspen High School football comes up short in homecoming loss to Rifle 22 hrs ago See more