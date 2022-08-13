 Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022: Anniversaries and hikes | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Misc. for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022: Anniversaries and hikes

News News |

Austin Colbert
  

If you have a photo you’re proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our staff photographer, Austin Colbert, at @acolbert@aspentimes.com.

Niall Desai, a 3-year-old from Dallas, celebrates after reaching the top of Aspen Mountain earlier this summer. The Desai family visit Aspen each summer and young Niall was following in the footsteps of his siblings who all achieved a simialr feat at a young age in Alekh, Nyra and Coco. According to Natasha Desai, Niall’s mother, Niall is the youngest documented Ajax hiker yet who hiked the entire way unassisted. Wrote Natasha: “When asked if it was hard, he said ‘no—it was easy.’ I like to say he did it for the baby in every family. It is a big win and extremely important for the youngest to have a lifetime of bragging rights.”
Courtesy photo
Niall Desai, bottom left, a 3-year-old from Dallas, celebrates after reaching the top of Aspen Mountain earlier this summer. The Desai family visit Aspen each summer and young Niall was following in the footsteps of his siblings who all achieved a simialr feat at a young age in Alekh, Nyra and Coco. According to Natasha Desai, Niall’s mother, Niall is the youngest documented Ajax hiker yet who hiked the entire way unassisted. Wrote Natasha: “When asked if it was hard, he said ‘no—it was easy.’ I like to say he did it for the baby in every family. It is a big win and extremely important for the youngest to have a lifetime of bragging rights.”
Courtesy photo
Susan Welsch submitted this photo of defaced rocks at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. She wrote, “It’s sad walking in our Rio Grande Park and seeing these defaced rocks. Whoever did this should come back and clean up these boulders.”
Courtesy photo
John and Pam Fisher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party given by their son, Travis, and his wife Wendee and their daughter Tate, on Saturday July 30, 2022. John and Pam’s anniversary was August 12. John and Pam met in Aspen and have lived here for 52 years. John is teaching woodworking and drafting at Aspen High School for his 52nd year. He loves what he does and will continue to do this as long as he can. Noted chef Maurice Coutourier catered the party, while local musician Dan Sheridan provided the sound.
Courtesy photo
John and Pam Fisher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party given by their son, Travis, and his wife Wendee and their daughter Tate, on Saturday July 30, 2022. John and Pam’s anniversary was August 12. John and Pam met in Aspen and have lived here for 52 years. John is teaching woodworking and drafting at Aspen High School for his 52nd year. He loves what he does and will continue to do this as long as he can. Noted chef Maurice Coutourier catered the party, while local musician Dan Sheridan provided the sound.
Courtesy photo

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 