 Aspen Misc. for Sept. 4, 2022 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Misc. for Sept. 4, 2022

News News |

Aspen Time staff report
Where's your Aspen Times? There were 17 women who got together recently for a Wienerstube reunion. Ladies came from as far away as Australia.
Courtesy photo
Ski*Foto is reaching out to past employees and friends to take part in a reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Snowmass Town Park. The event starts at 3 p.m. Find the event group on Facebook to RSVP, or call Kathy Dreher at 970-618-3407.
Courtesy photo
Pictured are Literary Cowboy Tony Vagneur and members of the Tony Vagneur Fan Club, Mary Duchein, left, and Marina Rainer, right, at a meeting on Left Bank Lane on the Roaring Fork River. Jill Sheeley and Eddie Rainer, not pictured, also attended. Paonia peaches and fresh-baked pastries from the Duchein Bakery were served.
Courtesy photo
Kelli Demayo immortalized the Ducky Derby duck in bronze using the lost wax technique at Samantha Pasapane’s sculpture class at Anderson Ranch Art Center.
Ken Rivkin/Courtesy photo
Kelli Demayo immortalized the Ducky Derby duck in bronze using the lost wax technique at Samantha Pasapane’s sculpture class at Anderson Ranch Art Center.
Ken Rivkin/Courtesy photo
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 