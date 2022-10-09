 Aspen Misc. for Oct. 9: Fundraiser for Little Nell chef; Creekside Concert benefit | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. for Oct. 9: Fundraiser for Little Nell chef; Creekside Concert benefit

Staff report

On Oct. 3, a few ladies celebrated Karen Day’s reaching a certain age. Left to right: Karen Day, Lisa Palladino, Marina Rainer, Mary Duchein and Charlotte leSmart. Pre-party in-house coiffure trims and styling were followed by layering-on of bling, candlelight dinner, and Prosecco toasts to Karen’s milestone.
Courtesy photo
Pyramid Peak as seen from a recent hike up Tiehack. Photo courtesy of Bob Helmus.
Courtesy of Bob Helmus
A group is fundraising for their friend Zeke who is a chef at The Little Nell. He was hospitalized recently with heart issues and has been In the ICU for a few weeks. They started a GoFundMe fundraiser for him to help cover his medical expenses. They had a barbecue (pictured) in Koch Park recently to help fundraise as well.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy
The Creekside Concert that took place Oct. 2 at the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing brought a lovely turn-out from neighbors and others from the Roaring Fork Valley. The weather was predicted to be rainy all day, which never happened, and the sun actually shone by the time the event started. Photographed here is Laura Angelini singing with a few local youth who prepared a song or two. Some songs honored John Denver, the legacy of benefit concerts that he did for the Camp and the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Mountain High.” The Pavilion at the Camp was a great venue, almost $4,000 was raised and it was another step in bringing the Camp to life in a way that offers hope and positive energy. It certainly was rewarding for the team who made it all happen.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Clubhouse Chronicles: Q&A with AVSC alumnus and Olympic skier Wiley Maple

Wiley Maple is an Aspen native and former U.S. ski team member who competed on the World Cup. His career started with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club and finished with a trip to the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he started the men’s downhill. Maple recently sat down with AVSC to reflect on his upbringing and his career in this Q&A.

