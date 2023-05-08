Aspen Misc. for May 9: Coronation pictures

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line ‘photo submission’ for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

An image from the top floors of Admiralty Arch which the procession passed under twice.

Henry Dallal/Courtesy photo

Coronation Flyover (Buckingham Palace at end).

Ken Rivkin/Courtesy photo

Royal Carriage under Admiralty Arch (Camilla visible on left side).

Ken Rivkin/Courtesy photo

An image from the top floors of Admiralty Arch which the procession passed under twice.

Henry Dallal/Courtesy photo

Royal Coach (Charles left-Camilla right)

Ken Rivkin/Courtesy photo