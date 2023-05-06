Aspen Misc. for May 7: Dogs, curling champs, elk, and teacher appreciation week

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

There’s still plenty of snow in the high country, and Snowmass pup Wrangler is loving it!

Dave and Connie Spence/Courtesy photo

Randolph Turner, Patrick Lyle, Amos Underwood, and Peter Fornell (absent Steven Vidamour), the 2023 city of Aspen Bonspiel Champions.

Amos Underwood/Courtesy photo

Jambi, a 10-month-old boxer puppy, enjoying the blue sky at the top of Tiehack.

Alex Costa/Courtesy photo

The Aspen Times fabulous distribution director, Jake Marine, will leap off just about anything! His family thinks he might be a superhero in disguise.

Heather Marine/Courtesy photo

Elk graze on Tuesday on land near Woody Creek. Spring and early summer make up calving season for the elk.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, and sixth grade teacher Matt Fields enjoy a coffee break. Teachers received a gift of three Italian coffee machines from Skico to say “thank you” for their work.

Aspen School District/Courtesy photo