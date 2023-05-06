Aspen Misc. for May 7: Dogs, curling champs, elk, and teacher appreciation week

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?
There’s still plenty of snow in the high country, and Snowmass pup Wrangler is loving it! Dave and Connie Spence/Courtesy photo
Randolph Turner, Patrick Lyle, Amos Underwood, and Peter Fornell (absent Steven Vidamour), the 2023 city of Aspen Bonspiel Champions. Amos Underwood/Courtesy photo
Jambi, a 10-month-old boxer puppy, enjoying the blue sky at the top of Tiehack. Alex Costa/Courtesy photo
The Aspen Times fabulous distribution director, Jake Marine, will leap off just about anything! His family thinks he might be a superhero in disguise. Heather Marine/Courtesy photo
Elk graze on Tuesday on land near Woody Creek. Spring and early summer make up calving season for the elk. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, and sixth grade teacher Matt Fields enjoy a coffee break. Teachers received a gift of three Italian coffee machines from Skico to say “thank you” for their work. Aspen School District/Courtesy photo
Holy Cross Energy recently took delivery of its first hybrid-electric bucket truck, which it will use for vegetation management. The utility received a grant of nearly $77,000 from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program, a statewide program managed by Carbondale-based non-profit CLEER that funds companies and other entities to replace diesel equipment with cleaner technologies. The hybrid truck has a conventional diesel engine but its bucket is powered by an onboard battery, resulting in fuel savings, reduced emissions, and quieter operation. Pictured from left to right: Stefan Johnson, HCE electric transportation specialist; Guy Ryan, HCE fleet supervisor; Bryan Hannegan, HCE CEO; Mary Harlan, CLEER transportation program associate; Zuleika Pevec, clean energy program manager; and Martín Bonzi, CLEER transportation manager. Holy Cross Energy/Courtesy photo