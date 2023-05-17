Aspen Misc. for May 18: locals abroad, Ride for the Pass

The Aspen Times



Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

Local father-son duo Jorge Moreno de Alboran and Mateo Moreno de Alboran, in the Isla de La graciosa off Lanzarote Island in the Canary Islands.

Jorge Moreno de Alboran/Courtesy photo

The 29th annual Ride for the Pass is this Saturday.

Independence Pass Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Aspen High School girls golf team poses for a photo after finishing second in its home tournament Tuesday at Aspen Golf Club.

John Castrese/Aspen High School

A deer rummages in the bush for food on Monday near Woody Creek.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times