Aspen Misc. for May 12: Liebchen the adventure cat, locals abroad

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

Local adventure cat Liebchen loves to ski, bike, hike, camp, and more. He was adopted from the Rifle Animal Shelter three years ago.

Erin Geldermans/Courtesy photo

Aspen local Jeffrey Shoaf reading the Aspen Times in Tajikistan while enjoying the wildlife.

Jeffrey Shoaf/Courtesy photo

LIFT-UP, the leading non-profit organization providing equitable food security for individuals and families throughout Parachute to Aspen, has announced the relocation of its Aspen Food Pantry to the Pitkin County Human Services Building Complex.

LIFT-UP/Courtesy photo