 Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from September taken by Times staff photographer | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from September taken by Times staff photographer

Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner continues to document all the beauty of daily life in the Roaring Fork Valley

On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner (who also handles our Snowmass Sun duties) goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Kelsey’s September photos the return of popular annual events in the Valley and the first snowfall.

Larkin Poe’s lead singer and electric guitarist Rebecca Lovell jams out at the Saturday night JAS Labor Day Experience concerts in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Houston Texans professional pass-catchers Nico Collins, left, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Veasy play catch in the streets of downtown Aspen on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The three are visiting Aspen during their bye week before the start of the season (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Aspen Country Day School second graders plant trees to help the Independence Pass Foundation replant an area ravaged from the 2019 avalanches at Lincoln Gulch Campground on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Saturday is National Public Lands Day. Colorado is home to more than 22 million acres of public lands and 42 state parks. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A Waning Gibbous moon hangs in the morning sky over the golden leaves on Independence Pass outside of Aspen on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Laura Thum peeks around the edge of the inflating Tequila Sunrise balloon to watch as children play on the other side in the early morning on the first day of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The Tiger Squadron flies over a crowd gathered for the 20th annual Day of Remembrance for 9/11 on East Hopkins in Aspen on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Viewers watch the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival from the cart path of the Snowmass Club on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Snow caps the top of Mt. Sopris after a storm blew in the night before in Carbondale on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

