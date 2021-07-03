 Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from June taken by Times staff photographer | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from June taken by Times staff photographer

Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner had another busy month, from wildfire to wildflowers

News News |

  

On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Kelsey’s June photos mark the start of a summer in the Roaring Fork Valley.

A horse gallops through a pasture as a fire burns above the property near Lower River Road in Old Snowmass on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Snowmass locals Joshua Sukoff, 17, left, and Emma Goldblatt, 17, watch the grand entry of the first night of the Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The rodeo is back this summer after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The rodeo is every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. through August 18th with team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and children’s events. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Poppys blow in the wind in the Marolt Open Space in Aspen on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Leon Justiniano, 4, climbs the Rugged Ascent Climbing Wall next to the Elk Camp Restaurant on Snowmass on Monday, June 21, 2021. Justiniano and his family are visiting from Miami. The climbing wall hosts 14 different routes for a range of climbing skill with auto-belay systems for ease. Access to the climbing wall is included in a Lost Forest Base pass. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)
A biker hits a jump on Valkyrie during the opening day of the Snowmass Bike Park and Elk Camp Gondola on Monday, June 21, 2021. The bike park offers 25 miles of downhill trails with varying degrees of difficulty. To access the bike park trails, visitors can ride both the Elk Camp Gondola and Elk Camp Chair to different sections on the mountain. The Snowmass Bike Park will be open all week through September 6th and then the following four weekends. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)
Smoke from the Sylvan Fire blows in over East Sopris Creek Road near Emma on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The fire near Sylvan Campground broke out after 3 p.m. A pre-evacuation notice has been given to residents in Ruedi, Meredith and Thomasville. The story is continuing to be updated from Vail Daily as the situation progresses. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The sun lights up a field of wildflowers on a warm June evening in Aspen.
A large crowd enjoys the first Thursday night concert on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village of the summer on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The Monty Alexander Trio plays to a crowd on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum at the JAS June Experience in downtown Aspen on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The sun sets casting an orange glow on Mt. Sopris after a heavy rainstorm looking out from Sunfire Ranch in Carbondale on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more