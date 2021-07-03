Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from June taken by Times staff photographer
Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner had another busy month, from wildfire to wildflowers
On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Kelsey’s June photos mark the start of a summer in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Wheeler Opera House dialed in with new technology
The Wheeler Opera House has seen almost $3 million in improvements since it was closed due the pandemic.