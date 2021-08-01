 Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from July taken by Times staff photographer | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from July taken by Times staff photographer

Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner continues to document all the beauty of daily life in the Roaring Fork Valley

News News |

  

On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner (who also handles our Snowmass Sun duties) goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Kelsey’s July photos capture summer in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Paton Thoman, 11, jumps up to dunk the basketball in Snowmass Base Village with his fellow teammates from Kansas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The boys were in town for the Triple Crown World Series. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A woman rides an e-bike to the Maroon Bells on Maroon Creek Road in Aspen on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Wildfire smoke clouds the sky as a hot air balloon rises into the air around sunrise over the Roaring Fork Valley seen from Aspen on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Wildfire smoke lays thickly over Aspen as it blows in from the Northwest on Monday, July 12, 2021. To read more about the wildfires causing the smoke buildup in Western Colorado, visit aspentimes.com/news. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Families explore at the summit of Independence Pass outside of Aspen on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Children wade across the Roaring Fork River at the South Gate Take-Out at the Northstar Nature Preserve in Aspen on Monday, July 19, 2021. From the Wildwood launch site to the South Gate Take-Out, the river is on a voluntary closure due to low water levels. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Gold Butte stands out above the Rio Grande Trail while bikers enjoy the gravelly section during an afternoon ride in Aspen on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Water rushes over rocks in the Roaring Fork River on a bright, sunny summer day in Aspen on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Jesse Steindler at home in Woody Creek on Friday, July 16, 2021, first came to Aspen after running away from home at 15 and hitchhiking across the country because wanted to ‘ski and be a cowboy.’ (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A couple rafts down the Roaring Fork River in Carbondale on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

 

