Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos from August taken by Times staff photographer

Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner continues to document all the beauty of daily life in the Roaring Fork Valley

On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner (who also handles our Snowmass Sun duties) goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Kelsey’s August photos capture the end of summer in the Roaring Fork Valley as local children go back to school.

Livy Tergeoglou, 11, and Gabi Garaffa, greet each other before their first day of middle school on the playground behind Aspen Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Water pools on the Maroon Creek Bridge after continual heavy rainfall in Aspen during a traffic-filled morning on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
People cross Maroon Creek while on a walk on a cool summer day in Aspen on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A referee watches the football as Woodland Park receives a kick during the season opener at Basalt High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Rick Burkley walks along a rocky hill that curves down skier’s left to the proposed Pandora Lift on Aspen Mountain on Thursday, August 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A paraglider hangs above a hazy skyline on a bluebird day seen from the top of Aspen Mountain on Thursday, August 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A mountain biker rides towards Tiehack over the bridge in Aspen on Wednesday evening. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A hazy Mt. Sopris peers over a hillside in Basalt on a bright, sunny summer day on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Water flows in the Roaring Fork River after a heavy rainfall in Aspen on Monday, August 2, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails ranger Megan Ballard steps aside from shoveling to allow Raquel Leslie and Sebastian Wagner to pass through a cleared out path in one of the muddy spots on the Rio Grande Trail in Aspen on Monday, August 2, 2021. Below Stein Falls, mud and debris had slid down from the hillside covering the trail from continual rainfall throughout the weekend. Ballard said she had been telling people that the situation could change rapidly, especially if Aspen gets more rain, and that the thick, sticky mud would be on the trail for days to come. The Rio Grande is still open, but there are areas that are difficult to pass. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

 

