Aspen Misc.: Dogs, mountain lions and moose

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

Cannon and Oliver preparing to “party like someone forgot to lock the gate” at the 22nd annual Roaring Fork Poodle Party on July 27, 1-3 p.m. at Pioneer Park. David Anselmo/Courtesy photo

There’s a mountain lion walking around between Heron Park and Smuggler. John Carbona/Courtesy photo

Cows are weening 2-year-old calves getting ready to have new calves. Stephen Olitsky/Courtesy photo