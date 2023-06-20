Aspen Misc.: DanceAspen rehearsals; moose out and about

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

Choreographer Mathew Neenan coaches the DanceAspen team at a public choreography session at the Aspen Art Museum rooftop on Tuesday afternoon. The company performs at the Wheeler Opera House on Aug. 25 and 26, 2023. DanceAspen/Courtesy photo

Trying to remain anony-moose at Nast Lake on the Frying Pan. Jenny Maschino/Courtesy photo

A bull moose at the North Star Nature Preserve. Stephen Olitsky/Courtesy photo