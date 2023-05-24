Aspen Misc.: Crepe Shack holds opening celebrations in Aspen

The Crepe Shack in Aspen at the old Starbucks location had a soft opening giveaway event on Wednesday.

Lynda Edwards/The Aspen Times

The crepe makers kept busy on Wednesday. They’ll be busy again as from 4 to 8 p.m. The Crepe Shack will serve up half-off prices from the menu, along with DJ performance, giveaways, and more. The first 50 customers will automatically receive a free crepe.

Lynda Edwards/The Aspen Times

Not sure whether this wily one snagged a free crepe.

Lynda Edwards/The Aspen Times

Word of free food from the new Crepe Shack spread fast on Wednesday.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times



