Aspen Misc.: Buddy Program 50th anniversary picnic

Staff report

The Buddy Program celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Family Picnic at Crown Mountain Park. A celebration of the past; and an opportunity to look toward the future of mentoring in our community.
Buddy Program/Courtesy photo
Attendees enjoyed delectable treats from El Bajon, Churro Truck, and Sundae Ice Cream.
Buddy Program/Courtesy photo
Buddy Program/Courtesy photo
The Buddy Program’s 50th year anniversary was the perfect way to connect with the community, enjoy a beautiful summer day, and celebrate the Buddy Program’s history and its future!
Buddy Program/Courtesy photo
Happy Birthday, Buddy Program!
Buddy Program/Courtesy photo
