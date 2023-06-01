Aspen Misc.: Blazing Adventures rafting and cleanup

The Aspen Times



It’s rafting season in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Blazing Adventures/Courtesy photo

Blazing Adventures hosted their “50 Miles for 50 Years” cleanup event this past weekend.

Blazing Adventures/Courtesy photo

Approximately 75 volunteers consisting of raft guides from multiple outfitters, as well as public volunteers participated in the cleanup.

Blazing Adventures/Courtesy photo

Volunteers cleaned up the entire Roaring Fork from Aspen to Glenwood, along with a 1-mile stretch of the Colorado River.

Blazing Adventures/Courtesy photo