Aspen Misc.: Big awards and ice cream cones

Annabelle Edmonds, 4, left, eats ice cream while sitting next to her sister, Evelyn, 2, during the Aspen Historical Society's annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Mark Gressett, the recipient of the 2023 Snow Groomer of the Year Double Diamond Award, has dedicated 44 years to Aspen Snowmass. He began his snow grooming career operating a gas-powered Tucker and has always enjoyed grooming challenging runs while working collaboratively with his team. Mark finds great joy in witnessing the breathtaking sunsets and sunrises from the snowcat. He is driven to excel in his work, and his skill and commitment have made him a big asset to Aspen Snowmass, according to Colorado Ski Country. Melanie Mills is president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA. Colorado Ski Country/Courtesy photo

Matt Jones of Aspen Skiing Co. is the recipient of this year’s President’s Award. With an MBA from Duke University and a background in the music industry, Matt brought a unique perspective to the Colorado Ski Country USA Board of Trustees, where he served for 10 years. He passionately advocated for the organization’s involvement in climate advocacy. During the challenging times of the pandemic, Matt worked tirelessly to gather essential information and ensure the safety of employees and guests. His dynamic presence and contributions to the success of the Colorado Ski Country USA have earned Matt the 2023 President’s Award. Melanie Mills is president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA. Colorado Ski Country/Courtesy photo

Longtime locals Nina and Milt Zale celebrate their wedding anniversary at Clark’s Oyster Bar on a beautiful summer evening in Aspen. Nina Zale





On a bike ride near Emma open space., we spotted two sandhill cranes with their two colts. Tami Davis