Aspen Misc.: Baseball, a fox, and even more moose

Want to see your picture in Aspen Misc. or on our Instagram, @aspentimes?

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

Rocky Mountain Colts 14U baseball team competed in the High Desert Classic Baseball Tournament last weekend. The team is made up of players from all over the Roaring Fork Valley to compete at high level baseball tournaments. Tenille Folk/Courtesy photo

A kit on the Frying Pan Road. Jenny Maschino/Courtesy photo

A cow and her calf wandering around on a summer afternoon. Isabella Marriott/Courtesy photo

A bull moose at the North Star Nature Preserve. Stephen Olitsky/Courtesy photo