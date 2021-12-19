Aspen’s ‘Robot Rookies land second place in part of state robotics competition
Fifth-grade team competes in Colorado FIRST LEGO League State Championship
Aspen Middle School’s fifth-grade “Robot Rookies” team earned a second-place finish in the “Robot Game” category of the Colorado FIRST LEGO League Challenge State Championship in Fountain, Colorado on Dec. 11.
The category — one of four in the competition, which also scores research, robot design and core values components — required teams to build and program a robot to complete a series of missions on a game board fitting with this year’s theme, “Cargo Connect.”
For the research component, the team zeroed in on a way to connect Aspen to the Front Range using Hyperloop technology to work around interstate closures in Glenwood Canyon caused by mudslides, parent and volunteer coach Tyson Weihs wrote in an email. More than 40 teams participated from across the state, representing teams from fifth through eighth grade, according to Weihs. The “Robot Rookies” team qualified via a local tournament held in November.
The robotics program in Aspen School District, funded by the Aspen Education Foundation, includes offerings at both the middle and high school levels.
