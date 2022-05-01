 Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos

If you have a photo you’re proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our staff photographer, Kelsey Brunner, at kbrunner@aspentimes.com.

Red foxes have excellent hearing and can pick up low frequency sounds (like small rodents rummaging under the snow). There’s some fascinating research about their potential ability to tune into the Earth’s magnetic field to help locate prey. Top speed is about 30 mph, useful for eluding predators and catching prey. (Photograph by Summer Richards)
Mike and Martha Rose, celebrate son Will's semester abroad and his spring break in Madrid. From Madrid seeking out new food and art; on the train to Barcelona and San Sebastián, before day trip Easter Sunday, to Bilbao, Spain, for family reading of The Aspen Times. (Contributed by Mike Rose)
Dmitri, a member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense, (a citizen volunteer militia) hugs a woman while delivering medicine to people in Bucha outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Contributed by Lee Mulcahy)

