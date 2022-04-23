 Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos

If you have a photo you’re proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our staff photographer, Kelsey Brunner, at kbrunner@aspentimes.com.

Nancy Burns and Debbie Cote, Snowmass Village residents visit the Pyramids in March 2022. (Contributed by Nancy Burns)
Mike “Pinto” Tierney shows off the cup won by the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol during the 50th Colorado Pro Patrol Convention held at Highlands April 5-6. Tierney is retiring after 40 years with the Highlands patrol. He went out on top with the team victory at the convention. (Photo by Sam Ferguson)
Attendees of the 50th Colorado Pro Patrol Convention ‘bend their fun meters’ at the Cloud 9 Bistro. There was plenty of competition and even more partying at the event April 5-6. (Photo by Sam Ferguson)
The Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol poses after winning the championship at the 50th Colorado Pro Patrol Convention held at Highlands April 5-6. Telluride patrol was second and Steamboat third. (Photo by Sam Ferguson)
Red foxes have excellent hearing and can pick up low frequency sounds (like small rodents rummaging under the snow). There’s some fascinating research about their potential ability to tune into the Earth’s magnetic field to help locate prey. Top speed is about 30 mph, useful for eluding predators and catching prey. (Photo by Summer Richards)

