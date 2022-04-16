 Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos

If you have a photo you’re proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our staff photographer, Kelsey Brunner, at kbrunner@aspentimes.com.

Henry Hite, Bruce Etkin, and Charles Cunniffe with The Aspen Times on their annual boys’ ski trip at the Yellowstone Club. (Provided by Charles Cunniffe)
“ I was born and raised in Aspen, and I recently got a kitten that enjoys being outside with me. Skiing is my favorite thing to do, so I started taking her with me and calling her a meow-taineer. It has been a lot of fun and certainly brings a lot of smiles on the slopes!” (contributed by Nicole Twohig)
Kingsly Barr holds up his second 100-day pin on April 1, 2022 in “epic powder,” according to his mom, Drew. (contributed by the Barr family)
Long-time Aspen residents Bob and Judi Francis traveled to St. Anton Am Arlberg, Austria along with their family to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of Bob’s 39th birthday. Gathered in front of the very famous apres ski bar, the Legendary Moosewirt are, left to right, (in front) grandsons, Garret Pienaar and Bodi Francis, (in back) granddaughter Jessica Tyler, daughter Leslee Francis, Bob and Judi, daughters Jacquelyn Francis and Shannon Francis-Pienaar. Missing is granddaughter Mikella Tyler who had to remain in Aspen due to a ski injury. Sons-in-law Chris Tyler and Pine Pienaar were also on the trip. (Contributed by Judi Francis)

