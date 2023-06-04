Aspen Misc.: 50 years of The Gant; sunrise on Frying Pan Road

The Gant's gold van in honor of their 50th anniversary.

The Gant/Courtesy Photo

The Gant’s gold van in honor of their 50th anniversary. This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Gant . Since December 27, 1973, the resort has followed its motto of “Good Times in Aspen,” which holds true to this day.

Wednesday morning sunrise on Frying Pan Road.

Jenny Maschino/Courtesy photo

Sashae celebrated their 18th anniversary this week in Aspen under owner Heather Kemp (and her dog Cowboy) who took over the store from Shae Singer. It’s going stronger than ever. The floral and gift retail space has dozens of brands and has been serving the local community for nearly two years under Kemp.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Now that it’s spring, Aspenite Niklaus Kuhn has traded his skis in for rollerblades and his near daily Highland Bowl hikes have turned into rollerblade treks up Maroon Creek Road.

Niklaus Kuhn/Courtesy photo