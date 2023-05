Happy holiday! I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful Memorial Day Weekend. For 33 of us, it kicked off with a highly successful litter cleanup! With a record turnout of amazing local volunteers, we cleaned all the roads and paths coming out of Aspen and filled 36 XL CDOT trash bags in the process, with a great volunteer lunch courtesy of Silverpeak Grill at Koch Park afterward.

Erik Skarvan, Executive Director, Pristine Riders

Send your photos to mail@aspentimes.com with the subject line “photo submission” for a chance to be featured! We want to see it all: friends in town, locals abroad, your family, your beloved pets, a favorite run, trail, event, friends at work. Maybe your garden, an achievement, an anniversary, an engagement, an evening out — anything fun. Or a remembrance of someone special. Share with the community! Be sure to include photo credits and a caption.

Before sending in your photos, please read our photo sharing policy.

I saw her last night (May 19) on the Frying Pan Road past Thomasville.

From Jenny

This sweetheart hung around and seemed to pose for the longest time May 19 on Frying Pan Road past Thomasville.

From Jenny

Wiley Coyote making his trip around the golf course!

Photo credit: Fallon Curry local wannabe photographer

Lilacs blooming in Carbondale. (Someone else’s yard, mot mine) — Alison Rice

Alison Rice