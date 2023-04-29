Aspen Misc.

Colorado Mountain College’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts and Media will present its annual Portfolio Night at CMC’s Spring Valley campus from 4:30-7 p.m. on May 4. The exhibit showcases the work of the Isaacson School’s digital media, graphic design and professional photography students. It gives Isaacson School students the opportunity to show and discuss their work with the public. Isaacson School professional photography student Dustin Gregory shows one of his prints during a previous Portfolio Night.

Stephanie Stocking/Colorado Mountain College

From Mark Johnston: “Last day at Highlands with the appropriate dirge.”

Mark Johnston/Courtesy photo

The Art Base in Basalt is keeping busy, including with a current exhibit “Interplay: Art + Opera,” an interdisciplinary, collaborative project in partnership with TACAW that shares the work of fifteen local artists. Those included are: Tania Dibbs, Staci Dickerson, Chris Erickson, Gail Folwell, Wally Graham, Deb Jones, Wewer Keohane, Nancy Lovendahl, Ingrid Magidson, Summers Moore, Trace Nichols, Nori Pao, Jay Phillips, Erin Rigney, and Andrew Roberts-Gray. A newsletter reports they are ramping up our adult education offerings, including a monthly Figure Drawing Class with local artist Shawna Miller for $20, a Week of Watercolor intensive with instructor Sarah Peterson, and more. Also, don’t forget their store for Mother’s Day.

Art Base/Courtesy photo

The Aspen Science Center has an “Early STEM Exploration” program at the Pitkin County Library to offer families with young children ages 1-5 an opportunity to explore the wonders of STEM at an early age. The program is Monday, May 8 or 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Go one or both days. Events are free.

Aspen Arts Center/Courtesy photo



