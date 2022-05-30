 Aspen Misc.: Reader submitted photos | AspenTimes.com
Reader Barry Mink caught this majestic view of a sunset and rain over Snowmass Village on May 24.
Courtesy photo
Wildlife continue to make their presence known in residential areas. “The moose seem to be in full swing here in Knollwood,” reported reader Jamie Koval, who submitted this photo last week.
Courtesy photo
There’s nothing quite like hamming up for a photo with a mid-May snowman, as Carbondale reader Jennifer Lane captured her pooch in a Kodiak moment earlier this month.
Courtesy photo
The Super Flower Blood Moon over Aspen earlier this month, which reportedly was the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years, had special significance for reader Mary Ellen Sheridan. “My niece was born during this display,” she noted.
Courtesy photo

