 Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos May by Times staff photographer | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Misc.: Favorite photos May by Times staff photographer

Photos from the month of May by staff photographer Kelsey Brunner

News News |

  

On the first Sunday of each month, our Aspen Times staff photographer Kelsey Brunner goes back through her images and picks a few of her favorites from the previous 30 days. Her photos from May show a serious change in the season as summer approaches the Roaring Fork Valley.

People prepare for a guided trip with Aspen Outfitting Company guide Matt Selig, right, at the fly shop and general store in Woody Creek on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Deborah Stegman casts her line into the Roaring Fork River while on a guided trip with Aspen Outfitting Company on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
The Basalt and Aspen high baseball teams squared off on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
The Maroon Bells capped in snow on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Clouds sits over rock formations outside of Old Snowmass after a recent snowfall on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Elk graze next to Owl Creek Road after a recent snowfall on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Aspen High School students wait on the stage before dress rehearsal of their in-person musical, ‘Songs for a New World,’ on the district theatre stage in Aspen on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
A dusting of snow hit the area on Monday, May 10, 2021, a few weeks after the ski resorts closed for the season. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Sebastian Cisneros, 17, sits on a skateboard next to the large bowl at the Aspen Skate Park next to the Rio Grande Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cisneros does the hair of friends at the skate park. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo
Competitors bike near the second mile of the annual 2021 Ride for the Pass event hosted by the Independence Pass Foundation on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the event was unable to happen as normal in 2020. There are two finish lines in the Ride for the Pass event, one at the Weller Lake turnout two miles from the starting line and the second at the Independence ghost town 10 miles from the starting line. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more