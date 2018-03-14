Aspen Middle School students organize community march

A group of Aspen Middle School students are organizing a community march Wednesday to honor the 17 people killed at a Florida high school and to show their support for more gun regulations. The march will start at 4:15 p.m. at the middle school and will end at Paepcke Park.

Wednesday is the one-month anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Anyone in the community is welcome at the march. For more information contact Bettina Slusar 312-493-5112 or bettina.slusar@gmail.com.