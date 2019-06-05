Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron named vice president, campus dean of CMC Aspen, Carbondale

After his time as mayor is up on Monday, Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron will take over the role of Colorado Mountain College vice president and campus dean for Aspen and Carbondale starting Aug. 1.

Outgoing Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron has been named as Colorado Mountain College vice president and campus dean for Aspen and Carbondale, the CMC announced Wednesday.

Skadron, who is term-limited, will step down Monday at the Aspen City Council meeting when the new city councilors and mayor are sworn in. Skadron is set to start in his new role Aug. 1, CMC said.

Before being on City Council, Skadron was an instructor and marketing consultant for the college.

“I am so pleased that Steve Skadron has found his way back to CMC, after his many years in public service,” CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser said in the news release. “Aspen and Carbondale are special communities that exemplify modern mountain towns with their progressive embrace of the arts, innovative economies and dynamic social consciousness. Steve, whom REI called ‘one of the five coolest mountain-town mayors in America,’ knows this region well.”

Skadron is replacing Dr. Linda Crockett, who last month announced that she was returning to teaching full-time in the fall. Skadron is a former adjunct faculty member in CMC’s Isaacson School of Communication, Arts and Media,

This is a developing story that will be updated.