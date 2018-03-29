Aspen man died from heart issue

A 31-year-old Aspen man found dead in his apartment last month died of cardiac arrhythmia caused by an underdeveloped coronary artery, an official said Wednesday.

One of William Rector's coronary arteries — often called the "widow maker" because of the high risk of death if it is blocked — did not fully develop, which would have led to poor blood flow to the heart, said Dr. Steve Ayers, Pitkin County coroner.

The condition wouldn't have caused problems when Rector was young, but would have become more serious with age, Ayers said.

A toxicology report found no other reasons for Rector's death, he said.

Rector — who taught skiing and snowboarding for the Aspen Skiing Co. — was found Feb. 12 inside his apartment at Centennial.