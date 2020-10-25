Aspen luxury condo sells for just shy of $15 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $14.995 million
Date recorded: Oct. 20
Address: 120 N. Spring St., units 7 and 8
Neighborhood: River Park in Aspen
Buyer: Marlene Malek Trust
Seller: Elaine Levitt Gershman
Property type: Condo
Year built: effective, 1992; actual, 1994
Total heated area: 8,832 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,131,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,081,890
Property tax bill: $38,652
Source: Assessor’s Office and Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User