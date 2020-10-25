 Aspen luxury condo sells for just shy of $15 million | AspenTimes.com
Aspen luxury condo sells for just shy of $15 million

120 N. Spring St., units 7 and 8
Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $14.995 million

Date recorded: Oct. 20

Address: 120 N. Spring St., units 7 and 8

Neighborhood: River Park in Aspen

Buyer: Marlene Malek Trust

Seller: Elaine Levitt Gershman

Property type: Condo

Year built: effective, 1992; actual, 1994

Total heated area: 8,832 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,131,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,081,890

Property tax bill: $38,652

Source: Assessor’s Office and Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

