Aspen, local towns await a low-key Fourth of July

Independence Day celebrations in Pitkin County will look a lot different this year.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Redstone Community Association to cancel its Fourth of July celebration, the organization announced Wednesday.

“We have relied on guidance provided to us by Pitkin County in determining what we may and may not do in regards to events,” the RCA said in a statement. “At this time, the Board has voted to postpone our Annual Community Picnic, which is regularly scheduled in June. However, it is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of events surrounding our 4th of July celebration.”

Concerns about public crowd sizes also prompted Aspen to cancel its Fourth of July parade and fireworks show. Even so, some Fourth-related events will take place.

Aspen businesses are invited to participate in the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s window-decorating contest for the Fourth. ACRA will hand out $500 in cash prizes to businesses in the categories of Best Overall, Most Patriotic, and Most Original.

Registration is required; deadline is 5 p.m. July 2. For more details, contact jalbright@aspenchamber.org.

The 34th annual Boogie’s Buddy Race and 21st Annual Bash for the Buddies, both major fundraisers for the Buddy Program during the July 4 holidays, are being held virtually.

Registrants can run a 5-mile or a 5K, or walk 1 mile with their friends and family to celebrate the Fourth and support the Buddy Program. The virtual race begins Saturday and goes through July 4. Registration can be found at buddyprogram.org.

“In these unprecedented times, we focus on fitness, safety and philanthropy through our race to fund raise critical support for our youth mentoring programs,” The Buddy Program said, noting virtual racers can participate anywhere they choose — be it on a treadmill or a trail.

The family resort of Snowmass Village is gearing up for its first Ice Cream Anti-Social on the Fourth.

Instead of meeting up for the traditional community celebration and concert, ice cream delivery will occur on the streets and neighborhoods throughout Snowmass Village. More details at gosnowmass.com.