Aspen local briefs: Aspen gondola set to open Friday; survey out on Fourth parade

Silver Queen ready to go

Aspen Mountain will open Friday for gondola trips, and the restaurant and activities at the top of the mountain will be open for the summer.

The Silver Queen Gondola has been closed since the end of the ski season as crew did maintenance work as well as replaced the gondola’s 5-mile long carrying cable, which was 35-years-old.

The Elk Camp Gondola and Lift at Snowmass opened June 21 and will run daily through Labor Day. After the holiday, both gondolas will be open on weekends through Oct. 3.

How do you like the parade?

The City of Aspen and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) are asking for community feedback on the annual Fourth of July events in Aspen.

After a canceled celebration in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a reimagined celebration for 2021, which includes a “reverse parade” on Sunday, organizers want to assess what the event means to people and how it can be improved in the future.

Officials are asking for feedback (through July 18) at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/reimagineaspen4th . The page includes a narrative about this project, a questionnaire, and a creative ideas question.