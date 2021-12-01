Aspen lift ticket will top $200 but still trail Vail, Deer Valley

Skiers check in to load onto the Silver Queen Gondola during opening day on Aspen Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Prices for a single-day adult lift ticket will climb to $204 for holiday week this season. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Aspen Skiing Co.’s peak price single-day lift ticket will top $200 for the first time ever this winter.

Skico will charge $204 for an adult daily ticket between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, according to its website. The peak price last season was $199 and in 2019-20 it hit $184 during the holidays.

Aspen won’t be the highest price in the ski industry. Vail will charge $209 for a walk-up, single-day lift ticket during the holidays. Deer Valley will top out at $249 for a single-day, walk-up ticket Dec. 27-30.

Skico’s lift ticket price applies to Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk. The company doesn’t price its individual ski areas differently.

For those skiers and riders who don’t want to shell out $204 for a full day, they can pay $137 for a partial day during the holidays.





The ski industry, Skico included, is trying to drive customers toward season pass purchases with pricing policies. It’s working. In 2019-20, skier and snowboard rider visits generated by season passes exceeded visits from single- and multi-day tickets, according to research performed on behalf of the National Ski Areas Association. Visits from season passes hit 45.5% compared to 43.5% from tickets.

“I think we’ve seen increased traction in pass products,” Skico vice president of communication Jeff Hanle said.

Consumers have a lot of options to avoid paying the walk-up window price. They can get discounted lift tickets through packages with accommodations, Hanle noted. There are season passes specifically for the four Aspen-Snowmass ski areas as well as access through the Ikon passes and Mountain Collective pass.

Hanle said the increased use of second homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of the Roaring Fork Valley is resulting in some people transferring to passes from tickets.

Skiers and snowboarders make it down a busy Aspen Mountain on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Aspen. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



“We’re seeing higher pass sales than ever,” he said.

Customers who can show residency in the Roaring Fork Valley can get a Valley Pass, good for seven days on the slopes for $479. The price climbs to $529 on Saturday.

Skico’s lift-ticket prices have been climbing quicker than snowfall totals so far this season. The adult lift ticket price started $149 at Aspen Mountain and climbed to $164 per day for Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The current price for children, teens and seniors is $110.

During the holiday period the ticket price will climb to $204 for adults and $146 for children, teens and seniors.

Between Jan. 3 and Feb. 17 the price will be $189 for an adult ticket and $131 for kids and seniors.

It will bounce up to $194 and $136 for spring skiing, Feb. 18 to April 3. Then it will settle to $164 and $110 per day for the end of the season.

Skico offers discounts on some multi-day, advance purchases. The single-day prices are the peak charges.

Hanle said even though the role of lift tickets is diminishing, it would likely retain a place at resorts. There will always be circumstances where some people will need tickets for one or two days of skiing.

scondon@aspentimes.com