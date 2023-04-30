Aspen Journalism: Regulatory spigot tightens flow of STRs in Aspen and Pitkin County

Short-term-rental permit regulations implemented about six months ago in the city of Aspen and Pitkin County are limiting the growth of the residential vacation rental marketplace.

Both local governments debuted new short-term-rental (STR) policies last year, in response to accelerating residential construction, environmental impact and socioeconomic concern.

Since new permits became available in September and October, Aspen has issued 790 as of April 3 and 111 licenses were issued in unincorporated Pitkin County as of April 20, for a total of 901 licensed STRs between the jurisdictions.

That appears to be well below the total number of properties involved in short-term vacation renting prior to the new permit regulations, when neither jurisdiction had strict limits on STR proliferation.

Aspen City Council in December 2021 voted in an emergency moratorium halting new residential construction proposals and STR permit applications, and began a code-amendment process. The results, approved in June, allow unlimited STRs in the downtown core and lodging zones at the base of Aspen Mountain, but they set quotas in the remaining residential zoning districts.





There are now more than 50 properties on a waitlist for a city STR permit, while eight of 14 residential zoning districts have reached or exceeded their caps, which council set at 75% of the estimated number of STRs prior to the moratorium. City voters in November also approved an additional 10% tax on most STRs, on top of existing sales and lodging taxes, which will take effect May 1.

In Pitkin County, the number of active STR permits appears to cover roughly half the preregulation estimate of properties engaging in the use. Regulations passed by Pitkin County commissioners in June and July charge hefty fees for STR permits that cap occupancy at 120 nights per year. The permits are not available to new construction or properties without a documented rental history prior to last spring.

Aspen properties — comprising 88% of the total between the two jurisdictions — display which of the city’s three STR permit types the unit holds, while the county’s data includes the property’s maximum renter occupancy and the fee tier the permit falls under, which corresponds with the number of rental nights allowed.

The city and county require an STR permit holder to list a primary contact or owner’s representative who must live in the Roaring Fork River drainage and be able to respond to an emergency. These designated contacts are often individuals associated with a real estate, vacation rental or management company hired by the property owner. Looking at the combined city and county STR permit list, 56% of the licenses are represented by a primary contact who appears on at least one other license.

Aspen’s ‘classic’ STRs distinct

In the city of Aspen, which began requiring a business license for each individual unit engaged in vacation rentals in 2020, the residential real estate sector had long been feeling pressure brought on in part by STRs and the popularization of online platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Those impacts were compounded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew more people to rural areas and outdoor-recreation destinations. Between 2019 and 2022, single-family-home building permit applications in the city of Aspen nearly doubled , while the median sale price for a single family home in Aspen increased by 127%, to $12.97 million from $5.7 million, according to the Aspen Board of Realtors .

The city enacted a moratorium in December 2021 that paused the issuance of new STR permits through Sept. 30. Starting on Oct. 1, the newly adopted STR regulations went into effect. One of the key measures was the creation of three types of permits, including one subject to zone district quotas.

The three license categories are lodge-exempt (STR-LE), owner-occupied (STR-OO) and classic (STR-C). Applicants are required to submit a self-inspection affidavit, a homeowners association compliance affidavit if the property is part of an HOA and a public notice affidavit stating that they displayed a public notice poster and mailed or hand-delivered letters to neighbors within 300 feet of the property.

The city counts 790 licenses issued since officials began accepting applications in October. Of those, eight are STR-LE permits, 68 are STR-OO permits and 714 are STR-C permits. All applicants must pay an annual permit fee from $148 per unit for the STR-LE permits to $394 for either of the other two permits. City staff then have 15 days to review the application. Anyone getting a STR license from the city is also required to hold a business license with the city’s finance department, which costs $150 a year, and to pay applicable sales and lodging taxes.

Applicants who meet the definition of a “lodge” or “condo-hotel” are eligible for an STR-LE permit. The property must have at least 15 units used for overnight lodging, with common reservation and cleaning services and at least three amenities on site, such as a bar/restaurant, a lounge or a pool. STR-LE permit applicants don’t need to submit the public notice affidavit, but they need to submit an STR-LE affidavit. Examples of properties licensed under this type of permit include The Gant, Aspen Alps and Aspen Square; there is no limit on annual rental nights.

Applicants for the STR-OO permit need to submit proof that the unit in question is their primary residence. The permit allows homeowners to rent their property for up to 120 nights per year, and there are an unlimited number of STR-OO permits allowed in zone districts where STRs are permitted.

“I think council did not want to limit the ability for people living locally to leave for the offseason and rent their house out for a few weeks to make some supplemental income,” said Emmy Garrigus, manager of the city of Aspen’s lodging and commercial core program.

City of Aspen/Courtesy image

Screen-Shot-2023-04-30-at-10.37.08-AM

Neighborhood quotas

A property that is not a primary residence or a property where the owner wishes to rent for more than 120 nights needs an STR-C permit. Although an unlimited number of these permits are allowed in the C-1 (Commercial), CC (Commercial Core), L (Lodge), CL (Commercial Lodge) and Lodge Overlay and Lodge Preservation Overlay zone districts that make up most of the downtown core, Aspen’s STR policy places caps on the number of permits allowed in each of the city’s 14 other zoning districts with residential uses. If the cap in the property’s zone has been met, the applicant is placed on a waitlist. STR-C permittees can rent their property for an unlimited number of nights.

The caps range from one permit allowed in the R-3 and R-30 zones to 190 permits allowed in the R-MF (residential multifamily) zone district, which covers high-density neighborhoods east and west of the commercial core and in other parts of town.

“When [city staff was] drafting the ordinance, they looked at how many permits were issued in the residential zones and City Council decided to do 75% of the current numbers as the caps,” Garrigus said.

Despite the desired reduction in the overall number of STRs in operation before the moratorium, the city granted a new license to any property that applied in 2022 that held a valid permit before December 2021, regardless of the caps set by the new zoning regulations.

As a result, in four zone districts — R-MF, R-30, R-15 and R-6 — STR permits exceed the caps set by the city’s regulations, according to the STR-C permit availability summary published on the city’s website. This is especially pronounced in the R-MF zone, where 235 issued permits exceed the cap of 190. In the R-30 zone, which has the lowest unit density in the city, eight licensed STRs exceed the cap of one.

“As long as people who currently have permits continue to renew those permits each year and meet the permit renewal deadlines, they will stay active permits,” Garrigus said, adding that the city didn’t want to penalize people if they had had the permits previously. “A lot happened in 2022, so we wanted to give them essentially first right to renew those permits.”

In four other zone districts — R-6, AH, R-3 and RR — the number of issued or pending permits matches the cap.

Anyone now applying for a permit in any of the zone districts where the number of permits meets or exceeds the cap is placed on a waitlist, where there were already 52 other applicants as of April 3. Twenty-nine of those are waiting for a permit in the R-MF zone.

Available STR-C permits outside the downtown core total 29 and are spread between the MU (mixed use), SKI (ski area base), R-MFA (residential multifamily A), R-15A and R-15B zone districts, according to the STR-C summary. Garrigus added that one permit in the NC (neighborhood commercial) zone also may be available.

City of Aspen/Courtesy image

Screen-Shot-2023-04-30-at-10.37.27-AM

The city expects that, over time, “we will eventually get to those caps — to that 75% of what was issued — through natural attrition of permits,” Garrigus said.

Some examples of that attrition are people who are not meeting renewal deadlines and losing their permits or individuals who decide to stop doing STRs. Also, STR permits are nontransferable, so a licensed property that is sold would lose its ability to be an STR if it is in one of the eight capped-out zone districts.

Before the moratorium, there was only one city category for STR licenses, which counted a total of 1,319 permits and included all the different types of STRs. Garrigus said each condo-lodge unit was originally counted in this total number, but since the new licensing rules took effect, lodges need only one STR license for the whole property, although each unit must hold a business license from the city’s finance department. “It’s kind of like comparing apples to oranges,” Garrigus said. The city finance department has issued more than 1,100 business licenses for STRs in 2023.

Changing marketplace

The most-listed primary contact among the city and county STR data set is Ben Wolff, general manager of Frias Properties, who is listed as the qualified owner’s representative for 109 properties in Aspen.

The city’s STR regulations have created stark differences in the rules, depending on which side of the street a property is on, Wolff said.

“Everything to the west of Original [Street] is considered the core or lodging zone, so you can get as many permits as you want … . But just across the street, to the east of Original, is a residential zone, and they’re capped,” said Wolff, whose Frias Properties manages hundreds of STR units in the city. “So no new permits are going to be issued for what I think is many years.”

Wolff contends that most of the condo buildings in the R-MF zone were built with the intention of short-term renting and have been doing so for more than 50 years. But now if they change ownership, he noted, these units will lose their license and ability to host short-term rentals, given the long waitlist for new permits in the zone district. “The city was targeting these types of properties as the problem and capping the amount of permits even though there’s less rentals than ever in those buildings,” Wolff said, adding that he is seeing more long-term and owner occupancy in those multifamily condo buildings now.

“I think short-term rentals kind of took the brunt of the blame when it was really more homeowners using [more] their property here, folks moving away from maybe larger cities and able to work remotely, leasing properties here on a long-term basis, and then also plenty of short-term rentals like there always have been,” Wolff said.

Aspen appraiser Randy Gold said that short-term rentals are, in part, responsible for increased housing costs, but they can’t be blamed entirely. Gold said the rise in real estate values has been increasing significantly over the past 24 to 36 months, encouraging people who may have been renting to sell.

Gold said he hasn’t seen any impacts from the regulations on real estate values. “It’s just too soon to tell,” he said.

Gold and Wolff said tightening STR regulations provides an incentive to lease properties out for 30 days at a time, so they are counted as long-term rentals.

“Maybe they have somebody sign a 30-day lease, when who knows if they’re staying there for 30 days or not,” Wolff said. “And then they don’t pay any tax. There’s no control. There’s no regulations. And it’s not illegal … . When you make it overly burdensome on somebody to come here, on somebody to be able to rent their free market property, people find workarounds.”

Wolff said he doesn’t know how the additional 10% tax on STRs, effective May 1, will impact the market.

“Are [guests] going to book somewhere else? Are they going to not come at all? Is occupancy going to be down? Therefore, is revenue going to be down? We don’t quite know that yet because it hasn’t even gone into effect yet,” he said. “So we’re hopeful that it doesn’t, but we think it will have at least a bit of an impact.”

Laurine Lassalle is Aspen Journalism’s data desk editor, where she works to catalogue and analyze local public data.