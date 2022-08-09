Aspen Institute to honor renowned historians at Saturday event

Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Annette Gordon-Reed and Jon Meacham will be interviewed by National Public Radio host Scott Simon from 5-6:15 p.m. Saturday at Paepcke Auditorium.

The event is part of Aspen Institute’s Summer Celebration in which the organization will honor both writers with its Public Service Award in recognition of their “extraordinary contributions to the American historical narrative,” according to a press release.

Gordon-Reed is the Carl M. Loeb University professor at Harvard University and Meacham is a presidential historian. Simon hosts NPR shows “Weekend Edition Saturday” and “Up First.”

Gordon-Reed has written 16 books including “The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for history in 2009 and also the National Book Award in 2008.

Meacham’s “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House” won the 2009 Pulitzer for best biography. He currently serves as canon historian of the Washington National Cathedral.





Tickets are on sale for $40. More details are available at http://www.aspeninstitute.org/events/28th-annual-summer-celebration .