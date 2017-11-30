Aspen Institute names Dan Porterfield as president and CEO

The Aspen Institute announced today that Daniel R. Porterfield, president of Franklin & Marshall College, will be become the next president and CEO of the think tank.

Porterfield will succeed Walter Isaacson, effective June 1, 2018. In order to facilitate continuity of operations and an effective transition, Isaacson will remain CEO until Porterfield assumes his new role, the Institute said in a statement.

"An innovative, strategic thinker, Dan brings to the Institute an intellectual depth, a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, and an ability to lead a complex, mission-driven organization,” said Aspen Institute Chairman of the Board James S. Crown. “Dan is a living example of values-based leadership, as he has sought to create impact and make a difference in the world throughout his career. This makes him the perfect leader for this moment in the Institute's history."

"I could not be more thrilled to be joining the team at the Aspen Institute," said Porterfield. "I have seen first-hand how this organization can take a great idea and turn it into something that can have a real impact on society. At every stage of my career I have strived to bring those values to my work, so the opportunity to serve the Institute's inspiring mission speaks to me in a very deep way, as a calling."

"Dan Porterfield is one of our nation's most dynamic leaders,” said Aspen Institute Trustee and former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright. “He has a proven track record of not only being successful, but also of making a positive impact on the organizations he leads and the communities they serve. As a college president, Dan has been held in the highest regard by students, faculty and board members because he is public-spirited and dedicated to making a difference. The world needs strong, thoughtful, and engaging leaders such as Dan."

Porterfield has served since 2011 as president of Franklin & Marshall College, a liberal arts college in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. There, he led the development of a visionary strategic plan, including an expansion of the college's financial aid program, the launch of a new approach to students' personal and professional success, and the development of partnerships with K-12 educators and college access networks.

Prior to his tenure at F&M, Porterfield was senior vice president for strategic development at Georgetown University.

Before joining Georgetown in 1997, Porterfield served as a senior aide to then-U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Donna E. Shalala. He earned bachelor’s degrees from Georgetown and Oxford and his PhD at the City University of New York Graduate Center, and was also awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and a Mellon Fellowship in the Humanities. He is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and is married to Karen A. Herrling. They have three children.