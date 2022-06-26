Aspen Institute announces sponsored lecture series

The Aspen Institute has announced the featured guests is this summer’s Hurst Lecture Series, McCloskey Speaker Series and Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.

The 2022 schedule is as follows:

July 6, 5-6 p.m. Paepcke Auditorium — McCloskey Speaker Series, “What to Expect from the Midterms and the Remainder of the Biden Presidency” — Featuring U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) in conversation with Washington Post congressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany. The conversation will explore Neguse’s views on the midterms and what he hopes President Biden will focus on for the remainder of his term.

July 8, 4-5 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion — Hurst Lecture Series, “The Supreme Court of the United States: How Today’s Decisions Will Shape Our Future” — Featuring Neal Katyal, Georgetown University Paul Saunders Professor of National Security Law and former acting solicitor general of the United States, and Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor and op-ed columnist, The Washington Post, and author of “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” in conversation with Aspen Institute Executive Vice President Elliot Gerson. Katyal and Marcus will discuss the confirmation of Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft opinion, and other prominent court cases.

July 14, 5-6 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — McCloskey Speaker Series, “The Changing Nature of Cartoons in America” — Featuring The New Yorker cartoon editor Emma Allen in conversation with Artnet News national art critic Ben Davis. Allen and Davis will discuss the many shifts in those fields from taste and style to following the lightning-speed news cycle.







July 20, 5-6 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion — McCloskey Speaker Series, “Russia and Ukraine: Expert Analysis on the Latest Developments” — Featuring Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and former Trump White House NSC Russia official Fiona Hill, and the director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Mikk Marran. The first conversation will explore the US and allies’ response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, what more can be done to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its fight against Russia, and whether President Putin’s power might be threatened from within the Kremlin. This session will be moderated by New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser. Anti-Corruption Foundation Executive Director Vladimir Ashurkov will then give his perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a fireside chat. To close out the evening, senior officials from the Treasury and Justice departments will team up to discuss the United States’ unprecedented sanctions and export controls on Russia. Yachts may steal the headlines, but our panel will also discuss how limiting Russia’s access to critical technology and sanctioning Russia’s defense-industrial base is a crucial part of the sanctions strategy. (Held in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum)

Thursday, July 21, Greenwald Pavilion — Hurst Lecture Series, time and speakers to be announced. (Held in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum)

July 25, 5-6 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — Hurst Lecture Series, “Faith and Justice: Progress in a Secular Democracy” — Featuring the Rev. Jim Wallis, chair of the Center on Faith and Justice in the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy in conversation with Elaine Pagels, Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion at Princeton University; trustee, The Aspen Institute. Wallis and Pagels will explore the role of faith in today’s deeply divided country.

July 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — McCloskey Speaker Series, “The US and the Holocaust: Making Ken Burns’ Latest Film — Featuring a discussion with Florentine Films documentarians Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein on how Americans grappled with one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the 20th century, and how this struggle tested the ideals of our democracy, the topic of their new film with Ken Burns premiering on PBS in September. The discussion will include scenes from the upcoming documentary and a special virtual appearance by Ken Burns.

Aug. 1, 5-6 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion — Hurst Lecture Series, “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made” — David Gergen, professor of public service and founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School; lifetime trustee, The Aspen Institute, and Dan Porterfield, Aspen Institute president and CEO, will discuss Gergen’s recent book, “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made,” which highlights the fundamental elements of effective leadership through the lives of iconic leaders past and present.

Aug. 3, 5-6 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series, “The Awakened Brain: The Neuroscience of Health, Healing, and Resilience” — Featuring Lisa Miller, Ph.D., professor of Clinical Psychology and founder of the Spirituality and Mind-Body Institute at Teachers College of Columbia University and New York Times bestselling author. Dr. Miller will present the findings of her research in her newest book, “The Awakened Brain: The New Science of Spirituality and Our Quest for an Inspired Life,” which combines cutting-edge science (from MRI studies to genetic research, epidemiology, and more) with practical tools for navigating the challenges of everyday life.

Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion — McCloskey Speaker Series, “Partisan Politics, Social Disruption, and Living Under a Pandemic: America in 2022” — Featuring New York Times op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg and Tim Miller, a former Republican National Committee spokesman and communications director for the 2016 Jeb Bush presidential campaign and currently a writer-at-large at The Bulwark and author of “Why We Did It” (2022).

Aug. 10, 5-6 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion — McCloskey Speaker Series, “Inflation and the US Economy: Is a Soft Landing Still Possible?” — Featuring Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and former US Secretary of the Treasury and Harvard University President Emeritus Lawrence H. Summers, in conversation with chief economics commentator and deputy economics editor for The Wall Street Journal Greg Ip. The panel will discuss current US inflation and whether a return to the fed’s 2% target is still possible while maintaining a strong labor market. (Held in collaboration with the Aspen Economic Strategy Group)

Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series, “Racing to Justice: Transforming our Concepts of Self and Other to Build an Inclusive Society” — Featuring john a. powell, director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, in conversation with Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield. Their talk will explore the newly published Structural Racism Remedies Repository, an archive of policy-based recommendations for addressing structural and systemic racism and advancing racial equity.

Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m., Doerr-Hosier Center — Hurst Lecture Series, “Building Alliances for Resilient Mountains” — Join the United Nations Mountain Partnership for a keynote address and panel discussion with high-level experts and leaders in mountain and climate issues from throughout the globe. Speakers to be announced. (In collaboration with the United Nations Mountain Partnership Global Meeting)

Nov. 23, 5-6 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium — Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series, “Mountain vs. Human Nature: Sustaining Alpinism as a Way of Life” — Featuring Italian high-altitude mountaineer, rock climber, and adventurer Reinhold Messner, in conversation with rock climber, BASE jumper, and wingsuit flier Steph Davis. The conversation will explore the confrontation between mountain and human nature and will share Messner’s quest for protecting the ideals of traditional alpinism.

These series are made possible by donations from the Hurst Family Foundation, the McCloskey Family Charitable Foundation, and Gina and Jerry Murdock.

Tickets for each event are $30 and will be available for purchase two weeks prior to each event at http://www.aspenshowtix.com , by calling 970-920-5770, or in person at the Wheeler Opera House. More at http://www.aspeninstitute.org/community .