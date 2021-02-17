Aspen Ideas to host free two-day event on economy next week

The Aspen Institute will host two days of online programming on the current state and future of the American economy next week.

Dubbed “Aspen Ideas: RE$ET,” the free participatory event will run Monday and Tuesday, featuring leading economists, business leaders, entrepreneurs and voices from main streets across the U.S.

In the wake of a pandemic-induced recession that has disproportionately impacted people of color, small businesses, front-line workers and women, “RE$ET” will explore proposals to offer more robust and equitable opportunity in the job market, in business growth and in growing America’s resilience to future setbacks.

Participants can register and view the schedule at aspenideas.org.

“This pandemic has been devastating, particularly on those who were more economically vulnerable and less financially secure to begin with” said Kitty Boone, executive director of the Aspen Ideas Festival. “We should be under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead of us, nor can we neglect the power of this moment to address it. Urgent times require urgent action. But there is also opportunity — Aspen Ideas: RE$ET asks if we have an opening to create a fair, inclusive and sustainable economy, and brings forward some of the best minds to explore how we might get there.”

RE$ET will be co-hosted by Joanna Smith Ramani, managing director of the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, and Scarlet Fu, chief markets correspondent for Bloomberg News, which is co-producing the events.

Confirmed speakers include Nicholas Burns (Aspen Strategy Group), Bill Bynum (Hope Credit Union Enterprise Corporation), Jean Case (National Geographic Society & Case Foundation), Rep. James Clyburn (U.S. House Majority Whip), Mariana Mazzucato (“Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism”), Gina McCarthy (White House National Climate Advisor), Amanda Renteria (Code for America), Reshma Saujani (Girls Who Code) and state Sen. Tina Smith (Minnesota).

A full speakers list and more program details are available online.