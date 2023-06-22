Aspen Ideas: Investment, policy, community engagement pave path to climate equity

A display for Aspen Ideas Health during a panel discussion on Thursday, June 22, 2023, inside the Hotel Jerome in Aspen.

Heatwaves and hurricanes, tornadoes and floods — every year, climate disasters grow more dramatic. Meanwhile, underinvested and underserved communities — primarily people of color, low-income people, and women — are hit the hardest.

Like everything in this world, money seems to be a central solution.

Sierra Club Foundation Executive Director Dan Chu and Chief Heat Officer of Los Angeles Marta Segura discussed the roles of investment, policy, and community engagement in environmental justice on Thursday as part of an Aspen Ideas: Health event.

According to Chu, envisioning climate equity involves equal access to clean air, clean water, quality jobs, public natural spaces, and overall healthy communities.

The fight for climate equity also revolves around putting long-term power into the hands of frontline communities.





“Equity also means collective justice … justice ultimately for us is about having real self-determination for communities,” he said.

He suggested turning to Indigenous communities — in acknowledgement of their long-standing expertise on environmental matters — for solutions on breaking out of the “extractive, colonizing” framework that has led society to this crisis point.

Rather than a top-down, prescriptive approach, he and Segura both highlighted the importance of bringing frontline communities into conversations about how to approach the climate crisis.

Segura emphasized that democratized data can be a helpful tool to hold the government accountable and to ensure that resources are being appropriately allocated to historically disinvested communities. To collect meaningful data, she said climate equity and health data should be measured together.

Attention should be directed toward “sacrifice zones,” according to her, which she defined as areas with the greatest environmental hazards where refineries and corporations have historically been located, dispersing pollution into the communities. Over time, the communities living in those areas develop chronic illnesses and face the harshest effects of environmental disasters.

The zones are not viewed as the genocidal, human-rights violations that she said they should be seen as — or even as a climate emergency.

“If we invest first and foremost in those communities. We actually resolve the climate problem for everyone in the entire region because that’s where the greatest problems are,” Segura said.

In recent years, climate equity has finally reached the slow-moving gears of the federal government. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency launched an office dedicated to environmental justice. The Inflation Reduction Act also included provisions to encourage investment in climate solutions.

As a result, grant-making processes have been re-oriented toward environmental justice. Local philanthropies have partnered with municipalities to access bigger funding pools, according to Segura.

“For us, the challenge and the opportunity … is to make sure that all of that money, as it flows to the states and localities, it actually goes toward real solutions that benefit public health or underserved communities, that builds collective long-term power for those communities, so that they have that self-determination and don’t get hijacked,” Chu said.

To leverage the greatest amount of funding for environmental equity projects, the Sierra Club Foundation has a “catalytic capital” fund. He said the fund is aimed at providing early, high-risk dollars to attract federal dollars, which then draws institutional investors.

“If you see the silver lining, we are in a moment where the federal government…state government, environmental organizations … are working together, and we’re trying to change this together,” Segura said. “We are in this moment where we can really make it happen, but we have to stay abreast and informed.”