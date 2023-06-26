Aspen Ideas Festival hones in on AI explosion and implications for the future

Walter Isaacson led a wide ranging conversation with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Dan Huttenlocher, dean of the Schwarzman College of Computing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on Monday morning.

AI has the feel of the latest fire stolen from the gods, so much so the Aspen Ideas Festival hustled out a new theme of discussion just months before this year’s conference.

This quick work — for humans — resulted in 15 sessions in three days through the “The Edge of Intelligence.” The sessions cover everything from whether artificial intelligence can help us communicate with animals and distant galaxies to how it will change art, medicine, education, warfare and elections.

The pinnacle perhaps came first thing Monday morning when Walter Isaacson led a wide ranging conversation with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Dan Huttenlocher, dean of the Schwarzman College of Computing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“AI will be transformative in really incredible ways,” said Schmidt. “A good example is an AI doctor or tutor for the world improving education. I defy anyone to argue against improving the intelligence and health of every human. Getting everyone to their full potential, AI can do that. Of course, there are issues. Of course, there are downsides. So there was with electricity, and yet we are still using it.”

AI-powered health-care tools can analyze medical data to aid in diagnosing diseases, while in education, AI systems can offer personalized tutoring tailored to individual student’s learning styles.





Artificial intelligence will transform how we interact with machines, enabling fluent and natural conversations, according to Huttenlocher, who highlighted the power of large language models in reshaping this interaction. Large language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT series, are AI systems that can generate human-like text, making them capable of having conversations, answering questions, or even writing articles.

“These large language models are extremely powerful in the ways that they can change the interaction between people and machines because they’re so fluent,” he said. “They interact with us in a way that we’re used to, like texting with a friend, not interacting with a computer.”

He emphasized that AI is not meant to replace humans, but to augment their capabilities.

“I think the real opportunities around human augmentation and scientific discovery is a very important example of that,” he said. “AI is going to accelerate discovery with great human benefit radically.”

Huttenlocher emphasized the transformative power of AI and its potential to revolutionize various industries while acknowledging the need for caution and ethical considerations.

With the fears of what AI will do, such as disinformation campaigns in elections and impersonating individuals using their images and voices, questions on regulations and how to regulate AI are now being discussed in Congress.

Walter Isaacson, author, journalist and former CEO and president of the Aspen Institute, is writing a book on Elon Musk and shared that he’s devoted two chapters to AI.

He expressed doubt about Congress’ ability to regulate AI effectively. He pointed out the highly partisan nature of the current political landscape as a significant impediment. Regulating AI is crucial to ensure its development and deployment are ethical, prevent misuse, and protect individuals’ rights and privacy, he said.

But Isaacson sounded hopeful that think tanks and independent commissions, including legislators and experts, could address the issue.

“I fear that Congress is not the best place in this world to figure out how to regulate anything or get anything done right,” he said. “It’s such a shame [it has] become so partisan.”

Isaacson and Schmidt got into a sobering discussion about artificial intelligence in warfare, focusing on the conflict in Ukraine.

Schmidt, who recently returned from his second trip to Ukraine, emphasized the rapid development of drone technology and its potential influence on the battlefield. He painted a vivid picture of how kamikaze drones could be networked and flocked together using AI to swarm and follow targets, which could change the nature of warfare permanently.

Schmidt touched upon the importance of acknowledging the brutality of war and using technology for the betterment of society.

“We’ve got to acknowledge the horrendous nature of armed conflict, and we’ve got to figure out ways to stop it,” he said. “My hope is that the technologies that we are working on will overwhelmingly strengthen democracy, strengthen the way we run modern societies, and not go back to our most primitive urges.”

Fast innovation comes with fast learning curves. Attendees were overheard talking, joking and shaking their heads about how this impacts youth, the workforce, the arts, and democracy.

Lesley Poole is the executive director of the Seed Foundation, which helps underprivileged students by providing them with a unique college-preparatory education through public boarding schools.

“I work with under-resourced, underserved communities and who are not always at the table,” Poole said “There’s a lot I don’t know. I need to pay attention, especially because I work in communities that are often late to the innovation. And so, as someone who’s a part of those communities, I need to pay attention. We all need to pay attention more.”