Aspen Ideas Festival has more than 80 public events on schedule

Ned Sullivan helps setup the Aspen Ideas Festival at the Aspen Institute Tuesday.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times

With the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen’s rearview mirror, that means the town next gets taken over by the hundreds of national and international visitors for The Aspen Ideas Festival.

And while the bulk of the Ideas Fest sessions are part of a pass, there are more than 80 publicly ticketed individual events as part of Aspen Ideas Health, which starts Thursday; Aspen Ideas Festival 1, which starts Sunday; and Aspen Ideas Festival 2, starting June 26.

Some of the renowned speakers at Ideas Festival will be speaking at public events including David Brooks, Common, Alex Honnold, Bill Browder, Bill McGibben, Dr. Ruth and Tara Westover.

The public can create their own “Ideas Festival” with most events priced at $30 (and some as low as $12), breakfast presentations at $45, and lunchtime presentations at $55.

There is a complimentary screening of “Free Solo” (Alex Honnold will not be present) on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Regis Ballroom.

The Young Adult Forum is for those between the ages of 14 and 22 and includes presentations, discussions and panels and opportunities for conversations. The event is June 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Doerr-Hosier Center in the Aspen Meadows and costs $15.

Those attending the Young Adult Forum will receive a complimentary ticket to the 7 p.m. event June 26 at Harris Concert Hall, titled Common Presents: Let Love — An Expression of Art, Words, and Song with Common and his band.

For more information on public events, tickets and the scheduled, go to aspenideas.org.