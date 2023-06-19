Aspen Ideas Festival begins with health

Aspen Ideas Health



For the 10th year, Aspen Ideas Health this week will bring together worldwide leaders for lectures, conversations, presentations, panels and outdoor activity to the Aspen Institute and around town — and maybe a little bird watching while they are here.

A thousand attendees are expected for the three-day event beginning Wednesday, including health-care and public health practitioners, researchers, business leaders, policymakers, advocates, artists and journalists. General admission passes are $2,200 for the full conference, and single-event tickets for public sessions are available at aspenshowtix.com through the Wheeler Opera House box office.

U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra. Aspen Ideas Health/Courtesy Photo

There will be 60 sessions and 175 speakers over the three days. This year’s higher profile presenters include U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra and Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation.

Becerra will lead a conversation with former health secretaries, including Kathleen Sebelius and Alex Azar, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Hotel Jerome, and he has another session Thursday focusing on his career.

Chelsea Clinton will speak at Aspen Ideas Health. Aspen Ideas Health/Courtesy Photo

Clinton will be presenting Thursday on the fight for reproductive health.





Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the first surgeon general of Indian descent, will speak on the truth of public health Saturday.

Dorit Donoviel, executive director of the Translational Research Institute for Space Health at Baylor College of Medicine, will explore if the future of medicine lies in space Thursday.

Michael Murphy, president of Michael P. Murphy Studio, which focuses on spatial change and transformation in the public realm, is presenting on building for public health.

Another session getting early buzz is “Smell: The Cinderella Sense ” on Thursday, presented by Sandeep Robert Datta, a professor in the Department of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School.

Participants are also invited to participate in bird watching, a guided walk at Maroon Bells, yoga and other natural activities.

“I recently completed a master of public health as part of a career pivot from building businesses in the retail sector,” said Samantha Doherty, who will attend the event. “Aspen Health offers an immersive experience with thought leaders focused on improving the human condition. Attending this event is my graduation gift to myself.”

Doherty recently graduated from George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She said she is eager to use Aspen Ideas Health as a networking event, as well as possibly searching for a good job.

“My goal is to work with an organization that is expanding health care access for the underserved populations in sustainable and innovative ways,” she said.

For more visit: aspenideas.org/pages/event-overview-aspen-ideas-health