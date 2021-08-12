Aspen History: Polo rides into town

A polo game at St. Finnbar Farm at Woody Creek, 1960 (the area is also known as the Flying Dog Ranch and the Collins Creek area). As the Aspen Daily Times noted, "Legitimate polo returned to the Roaring Fork Valley last Sunday after an absence of over 60 years when two teams of local riders met on the turf of St. Finnbarr Farm at Woody Creek. Although local players have frequently played broom polo and palametto polo with rubber balls, this was the first known game using standard sticks and balls since Aspen's boom days." (Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Times Collection)



“Sixteen riders played six periods of polo Sunday in an informal game at St. Finnbarr Farm in Woody Creek prior to the first meeting of the Roaring Fork Polo Association,” declared The Aspen Times on Aug. 12, 1960. “Although only the second game in the area since the rebirth of modern Aspen, the contest was announced over a PA system and witnessed by about 50 spectators. Following the game the players met to elect officers and discuss bylaws for their nascent organization. It was decided that this would be a non-profit group devoted to the promotion of polo and allied activities in the Aspen area. Chosen president was Bert Simons, Aspen Airways pilot-manager. Clyde Vagneur, Woody Creek rancher, was elected First Vice President and Roy Reid, Aspen realtor, Second Vice President. Wilton Jaffee was voted in as Secretary-Treasurer. Hank Pederson, who with his wife Trudi were hosts for the game and meeting, was designated as association manager. At the session it was decided to improve the playing field by harrowing in an inch of sand, to be followed by oiling. A four-foot-high plywood wall around the playing field was also discussed. To help raise funds for the field and for equipment membership fees were established at $100 a year for playing members.”

